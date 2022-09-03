Berenberg Bank Cuts Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Price Target to GBX 165

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 140 ($1.69) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 166.20 ($2.01).
Primary Health Properties Trading Up 2.0 %
LON PHP opened at GBX 135.20 ($1.63) on Wednesday. Primary Health Properties has a one year low of GBX 129 ($1.56) and a one year high of GBX 168.20 ($2.03). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 141.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 142.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,205.45.
Primary Health Properties Announces Dividend
Primary Health Properties Company Profile
Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.
Featured Articles
