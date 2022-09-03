Berenberg Bank Cuts Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Price Target to GBX 260

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 325 ($3.93) to GBX 260 ($3.14) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Watkin Jones Trading Up 2.1 %

WJG opened at GBX 189 ($2.28) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £484.65 million and a PE ratio of 6,162.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 216.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 230.17. Watkin Jones has a 52 week low of GBX 180.80 ($2.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 282.09 ($3.41).

Get Watkin Jones alerts:

About Watkin Jones

(Get Rating)

See Also

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

Receive News & Ratings for Watkin Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watkin Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.