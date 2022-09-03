Berenberg Bank Cuts Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Price Target to GBX 260

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 325 ($3.93) to GBX 260 ($3.14) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Watkin Jones Trading Up 2.1 %
WJG opened at GBX 189 ($2.28) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £484.65 million and a PE ratio of 6,162.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 216.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 230.17. Watkin Jones has a 52 week low of GBX 180.80 ($2.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 282.09 ($3.41).
About Watkin Jones
See Also
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Watkin Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watkin Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.