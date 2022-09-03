Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 470 ($5.68) target price on the stock.
Dalata Hotel Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON:DAL opened at GBX 295.50 ($3.57) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £658.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 305.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 324.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.19. Dalata Hotel Group has a 12 month low of GBX 270.50 ($3.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 385.18 ($4.65).
About Dalata Hotel Group
See Also
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Dalata Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalata Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.