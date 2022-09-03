Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 470 ($5.68) target price on the stock.

Dalata Hotel Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:DAL opened at GBX 295.50 ($3.57) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £658.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 305.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 324.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.19. Dalata Hotel Group has a 12 month low of GBX 270.50 ($3.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 385.18 ($4.65).

About Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

