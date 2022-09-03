Best Buy Co., Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $6.11 Per Share (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Best Buy in a report issued on Tuesday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $6.11 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.23. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.09 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.27. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Best Buy Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

NYSE:BBY opened at $71.14 on Thursday. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $64.29 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBY. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 147,880 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,384 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,043 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $16,565,000 after acquiring an additional 56,685 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,071,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,334 shares of company stock worth $381,538 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

