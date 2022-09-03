Best Buy Co., Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Best Buy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.09 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $71.14 on Thursday. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $64.29 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.98 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,071,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,334 shares of company stock valued at $381,538 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Amundi boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 15.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,094,601 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $207,915,000 after buying an additional 424,638 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 75,464 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,041,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

