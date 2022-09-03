Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Best Buy in a report issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the technology retailer will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.48. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.09 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BBY. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

Best Buy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BBY stock opened at $71.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.96. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $64.29 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.27. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,071,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,334 shares of company stock valued at $381,538 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Amundi lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,094,601 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $207,915,000 after buying an additional 424,638 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Best Buy by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 75,464 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,041,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.