Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.22 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Best Buy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Best Buy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.13.

Best Buy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BBY opened at $71.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $64.29 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.27. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,071,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,334 shares of company stock worth $381,538 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Best Buy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 147,880 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,384 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,043 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $16,565,000 after acquiring an additional 56,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

