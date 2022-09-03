Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) PT Raised to $61.00 at Citigroup

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.13.

Best Buy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $71.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.57. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $64.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.27. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,071,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,334 shares of company stock worth $381,538 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 39.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 17,720 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

