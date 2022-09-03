Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) & dELiA*s (OTCMKTS:DLIAQ) Head to Head Comparison

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) and dELiA*s (OTCMKTS:DLIAQ – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, dELiA*s has a beta of 2.94, indicating that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. and dELiA*s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. $495.19 million 0.63 $88.97 million $1.66 5.07 dELiA*s N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has higher revenue and earnings than dELiA*s.

17.9% of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.8% of dELiA*s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. and dELiA*s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. 0 0 1 0 3.00 dELiA*s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. currently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 434.44%.

Profitability

This table compares Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. and dELiA*s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. 12.93% 90.08% 16.83% dELiA*s N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. beats dELiA*s on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories. The company sells its products through twelve catalogues. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Campalier, S.A. de C.V.

About dELiA*s

dELiA*s, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retail company, primarily marketing to teenage girls in the United States. The company sells various product categories to consumers through its Website, direct mail catalogs, and retail stores. It develops, markets, and sells a collection of apparel, dresses, swimwear, footwear, outerwear, and accessories primarily for teenage girls under the dELiA*s name. As of May 3, 2014, the company operated 99 stores. It also develops, markets, and sells third-party brands. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

