B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.96

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.96 and last traded at $21.02, with a volume of 17492 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BGS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). B&G Foods had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 322.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B&G Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 50.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.