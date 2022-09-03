BiFi Reaches Market Cap of $2.38 Million (BIFI)

BiFi (BIFI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last seven days, BiFi has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. BiFi has a market cap of $2.38 million and $264,361.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BiFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00095320 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021019 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00258348 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00020945 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002664 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BiFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

