Big Tree Group (CNSX:BIGG) Price Target Lowered to $0.75 at Pi Financial

Big Tree Group (CNSX:BIGG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Pi Financial to $0.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BIGG. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Big Tree Group in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Fundamental Research restated a buy rating and issued a $1.51 price target on shares of Big Tree Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Big Tree Group Company Profile

BIGG Digital Assets Inc operates and invests in the digital currency in Canada. It operates through two segments, Blockchain Technology Development and Digital Currency Sales Brokerage. The company develops QLUE, a blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine that enables law enforcement, RegTech, regulators, and government agencies to visually track, trace, and monitor digital currencies transactions at a forensic level; and BitRank Verified that offers a risk score for digital currencies that enables RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges, and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements.

