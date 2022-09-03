Binamon Hits 1-Day Volume of $102,044.00 (BMON)

Binamon (BMON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Binamon has a market cap of $1.91 million and $102,044.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Binamon has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Binamon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00328882 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002397 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00835729 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015529 BTC.
About Binamon
Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok.
Binamon Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Binamon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binamon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.