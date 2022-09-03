Binance USD Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the dollar. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $19.56 billion and approximately $6.66 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,933.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00131791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00034573 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00085098 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022075 BTC.

About Binance USD

BUSD is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 19,555,493,326 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd.

Binance USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

