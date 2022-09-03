BinaryX (BNX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $276.32 Million

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $276.32 million and approximately $5.08 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for approximately $136.60 or 0.00689606 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000294 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00182270 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x.

Buying and Selling BinaryX

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

