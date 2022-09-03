BinaryX (BNX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.65 Million

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for approximately $135.15 or 0.00681463 BTC on exchanges. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $273.39 million and $6.65 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006148 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00180766 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x.

Buying and Selling BinaryX

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

