Binemon (BIN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $801,828.00

Binemon (BIN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last week, Binemon has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Binemon has a total market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $801,828.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binemon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.47 or 0.00467454 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002424 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00836899 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015603 BTC.
About Binemon
Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Binemon
Receive News & Updates for Binemon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binemon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.