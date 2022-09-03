Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.
Bio-Path Stock Down 2.5 %
NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $3.57 on Friday. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Path
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPTH. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 5.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bio-Path Company Profile
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
