Bisichi’s (BISI) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Bisichi (LON:BISI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Bisichi stock opened at GBX 295 ($3.56) on Wednesday. Bisichi has a 12 month low of GBX 66 ($0.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 508.50 ($6.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.10, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 282.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 206.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.50 million and a PE ratio of 1,623.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Bisichi’s previous dividend of $6.00.

Bisichi PLC engages in coal mining and processing activities in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery located in Mpumulanga, South Africa. It also engages in the share dealing and retail property investment activities, as well as residential property development activity.

