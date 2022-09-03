Bismuth (BIS) Trading Up 46.3% This Week

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $952.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded up 46.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00015249 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Energyfi (EFT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz.

Bismuth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

