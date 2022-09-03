Bistroo (BIST) Price Tops $0.0181 on Top Exchanges

Bistroo (BIST) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Bistroo has a total market cap of $788,019.53 and approximately $49,289.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bistroo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bistroo has traded 4% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 48.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.20 or 0.00784285 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002420 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001665 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00836413 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015549 BTC.
Bistroo Profile
Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,565,302 coins. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO.
Buying and Selling Bistroo
Receive News & Updates for Bistroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bistroo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.