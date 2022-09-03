Bistroo Price Up 7% Over Last 7 Days (BIST)

Bistroo (BIST) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Bistroo has traded up 7% against the dollar. One Bistroo coin can currently be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bistroo has a total market capitalization of $785,580.88 and $50,307.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bistroo

Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,565,302 coins. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO.

Bistroo Coin Trading

