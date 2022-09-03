Biswap (BSW) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.51 Million

Biswap (BSW) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Biswap coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Biswap has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Biswap has a market capitalization of $79.91 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00032993 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00042424 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00084596 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000088 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Biswap Profile

BSW is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. Biswap’s total supply is 313,479,769 coins and its circulating supply is 273,579,477 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX. Biswap’s official website is biswap.org.

Biswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biswap is a decentralized exchange platform with a three-type referral system. It's a decentralized exchange platform for swapping BEP-20 tokens on the Binance Smart Chain network.Telegram | MediumDocs”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Biswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Biswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

