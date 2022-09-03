BitBall (BTB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $417,583.95

BitBall (BTB) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitBall has a market capitalization of $417,583.95 and $2,395.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,754.02 or 1.00107885 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00063921 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00024467 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000054 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,728,117 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

