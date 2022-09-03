Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Market Capitalization Tops $10.98 Million

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $10.98 million and $212,670.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be purchased for $24.40 or 0.00123052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000195 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

BTRS is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20.

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

