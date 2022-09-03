Bitcoin 2 Market Cap Reaches $8.52 Million (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Bitcoin 2 has a market capitalization of $8.52 million and $64.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00002395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000307 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00164786 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Bitcoin 2

Bitcoin 2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

