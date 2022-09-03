Bitcoin Asset Trading Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (BTA)

Bitcoin Asset (BTA) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Bitcoin Asset coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Asset has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Asset has a market cap of $667,663.49 and $11,429.00 worth of Bitcoin Asset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Asset alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00026425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.11 or 0.00309520 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001179 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000953 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Bitcoin Asset Coin Profile

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Asset’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,520,500 coins. Bitcoin Asset’s official Twitter account is @Bata_io.

Bitcoin Asset Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Asset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Asset should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Asset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Asset and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.