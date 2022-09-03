Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Price Reaches $0.0000

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 64.4% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $137,216.59 and approximately $8.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008953 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00210772 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000120 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000261 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.