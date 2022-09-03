Bitcoin Confidential Hits Market Cap of $120,608.36 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $120,608.36 and $4.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 68.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

