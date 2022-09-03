Bitcoin Gold Price Tops $22.28 on Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $22.28 or 0.00112926 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $390.27 million and $3.62 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.30 or 0.00315730 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00078526 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003700 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

