Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Down 66.6% This Week

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $9,292.95 and $18.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 66.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars.

