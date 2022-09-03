Bitcoin SV Price Reaches $52.50 on Top Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for about $52.50 or 0.00264449 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $70.16 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,852.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.01 or 0.00594407 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00016676 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003729 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,159,689 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

