Bitcoiva Price Up 13.6% Over Last 7 Days (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for approximately $12.48 or 0.00063226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $200.19 million and approximately $313,211.00 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.