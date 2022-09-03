BitCore Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $117,690.00 (BTX)

BitCore (BTX) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0775 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular exchanges. BitCore has a market cap of $1.40 million and $117,690.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,807.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,556.69 or 0.07859205 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00026241 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00163360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.50 or 0.00305429 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.59 or 0.00780491 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.33 or 0.00592371 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001159 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitCore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.