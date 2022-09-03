BitShares (BTS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $279,792.00

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, BitShares has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $30.23 million and $279,792.00 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002432 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00095180 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00031783 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021003 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000602 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001525 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000308 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00258627 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000093 BTC.
About BitShares
BitShares (BTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @_bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is /r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.org. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.
Buying and Selling BitShares
