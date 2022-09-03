BlackCoin (BLK) Price Tops $0.0123

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $757,781.30 and approximately $12.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015928 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005294 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001149 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,400,876 coins and its circulating supply is 61,582,152 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

