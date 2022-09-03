BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.16% from the stock’s current price.

BL has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America downgraded BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.78.

BlackLine stock opened at $65.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.36 and its 200-day moving average is $69.37. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $135.00.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $128.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $31,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,765.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $31,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,765.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,791.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,997 shares of company stock worth $204,000 in the last 90 days. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BL. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter worth $360,716,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 98.1% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,120,000 after purchasing an additional 941,030 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 275.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,640,000 after purchasing an additional 524,773 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 49.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,313,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,354,000 after purchasing an additional 434,655 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,466,000.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

