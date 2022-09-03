BlackPool Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $20,407.00 (BPT)

BlackPool (BPT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. BlackPool has a market capitalization of $564,724.05 and approximately $20,407.00 worth of BlackPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackPool coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00002184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlackPool has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.08 or 0.00779543 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002429 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001670 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00837462 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015579 BTC.
BlackPool Coin Profile
BlackPool launched on January 12th, 2019. BlackPool’s total supply is 52,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,603 coins. BlackPool’s official Twitter account is @bux.
Buying and Selling BlackPool
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackPool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackPool using one of the exchanges listed above.
