Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 107,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,679,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,983,000 after buying an additional 38,580 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its position in Blackstone by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 10,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Blackstone by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 9,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in Blackstone by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,115 shares of company stock valued at $11,664,771. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blackstone Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

BX stock opened at $93.82 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.97 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.74. The firm has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.