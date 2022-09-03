Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,306 Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBS. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Sonen Capital LLC bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Trading Up 2.0 %

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average is $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

