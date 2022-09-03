Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,112 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 92,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of 20.25, for a total value of 1,878,896.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,446,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 29,296,647. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Endeavor Group news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 24.04, for a total value of 468,828.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 103,564.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 92,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of 20.25, for a total transaction of 1,878,896.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,446,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 29,296,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,218,740 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on EDR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Endeavor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 31.73.

NYSE EDR opened at 22.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of 17.42 and a 1 year high of 35.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 22.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of 24.31. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.