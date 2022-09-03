Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $230,000 in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NWE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NorthWestern by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,024,000 after acquiring an additional 908,136 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NorthWestern by 371.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,071,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,221,000 after acquiring an additional 843,949 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth $23,574,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in NorthWestern by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,303,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,532,000 after acquiring an additional 362,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NorthWestern by 13.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,841,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,251,000 after acquiring an additional 219,422 shares in the last quarter.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Insider Activity at NorthWestern

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $223,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,016 shares in the company, valued at $10,885,793.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NorthWestern Price Performance

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $53.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.60. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $52.71 and a one year high of $65.62. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.39.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.20 million. Equities analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on NWE shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.86.

NorthWestern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.