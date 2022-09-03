Blueshift Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,203 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock after selling 94,477 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Poshmark were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,247 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Poshmark Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Poshmark stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87. The company has a market capitalization of $860.97 million, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 0.40. Poshmark, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $27.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Poshmark had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Poshmark, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

POSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Poshmark to $22.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Poshmark in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Poshmark from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays raised Poshmark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Poshmark from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Poshmark news, Director Hans Tung sold 116,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $1,364,433.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,964.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Poshmark news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $45,945.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 116,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $1,364,433.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,964.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,098 shares of company stock worth $1,833,602. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Poshmark Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

