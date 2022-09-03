Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Crescent Point Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Articles

