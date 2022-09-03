Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,029 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 24,241 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,917,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,558,000 after buying an additional 24,354 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFG. Raymond James upped their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Scotiabank reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 0.3 %

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

Shares of NFG stock opened at $70.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.63. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.32%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Articles

