Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,935 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1,921.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,583,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $82,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,842 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 33,653 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 133,393 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,171,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.68.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $55.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

