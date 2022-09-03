Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 22,229 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 775,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 84.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $418.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.02. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $14.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

KPTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Insider Transactions at Karyopharm Therapeutics

In other news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 325,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,850.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 335,806 shares of company stock worth $2,170,738 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.