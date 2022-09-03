Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,764 Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,496,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,183,000 after acquiring an additional 511,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,491,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,805,000 after acquiring an additional 174,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,992,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,225,000 after acquiring an additional 57,389 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,802,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,041,000 after acquiring an additional 98,235 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,060,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,368,000 after purchasing an additional 865,635 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Principal Financial Group

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 12,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $1,012,569.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,344.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,975 shares of company stock worth $3,270,099. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $74.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.63 and its 200 day moving average is $68.85. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

