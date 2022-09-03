Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 890 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,832 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.42.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $65.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $58.64 and a 12-month high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.696 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.53%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

