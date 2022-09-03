Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 55,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conversant Capital LLC bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $14,372,000. Caspian Capital LP bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $10,758,000. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth $7,702,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 916.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,345,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 16,404,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,070 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.15 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.33.

Shares of CCO stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $746.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $4.10.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

